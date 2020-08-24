Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.57.

Shares of ZM traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.31. The stock had a trading volume of 202,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,616. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $295.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.62. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,667.53, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

