Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after acquiring an additional 978,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,690 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,591,000 after buying an additional 182,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,275,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $2,085,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,130,720.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,088 shares of company stock valued at $33,509,770 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $138.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

