$0.02 EPS Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. R1 RCM reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,960 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in R1 RCM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,622 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in R1 RCM by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,024 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,165 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

