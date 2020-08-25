-$0.08 EPS Expected for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Meritor posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.25 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $2,636,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,779.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 680,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 648,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $7,596,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. 15,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,577. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.46. Meritor has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

