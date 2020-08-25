$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.18. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 424.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 351,403 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 318.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 232,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 177,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,011,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,306,000 after acquiring an additional 160,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,459,000 after acquiring an additional 94,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

