$0.62 EPS Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.53. Albany International reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $50,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 30.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. 131,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,699. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20. Albany International has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $92.04.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.