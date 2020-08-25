$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.00. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,674 shares of company stock worth $8,298,436 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 181.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,987,000 after purchasing an additional 954,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 345.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 933,535 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $48,626,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.