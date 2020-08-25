0Chain (ZCN) Trading 64.3% Higher Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and $216,765.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00003694 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002016 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00102346 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

