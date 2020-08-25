0xcert (ZXC) One Day Volume Hits $67,182.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.02 million and $67,182.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xcert has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.05571195 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00048275 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.