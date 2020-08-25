$1.13 EPS Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $0.99. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Compass Point raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,333. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.