$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. Progressive posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

PGR opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $92.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

