125,200 Shares in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.23% of Middleby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Middleby by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Middleby by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Middleby by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Middleby by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Middleby by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.26. 4,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,445. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,371.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

