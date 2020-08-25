12Ships (TSHP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $537,221.00

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One 12Ships token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. 12Ships has a market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $537,221.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 12Ships

12Ships’ total supply is 4,996,980,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,991,694,939 tokens. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

