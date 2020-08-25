1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. 1847 Goedeker has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

About 1847 Goedeker

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

