21st North (OTCMKTS:ULGX) & ENDRA Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:NDRA) Financial Comparison

21st North (OTCMKTS:ULGX) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

21st North has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 21st North and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21st North N/A N/A N/A ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -597.74% -319.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of 21st North shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 21st North and ENDRA Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21st North N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 1,765.88 -$13.31 million ($2.34) -0.36

21st North has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 21st North and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21st North 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 612.17%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than 21st North.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats 21st North on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

21st North Company Profile

Urologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the United States. The company offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort. It also provides Prostiva RF Therapy System that delivers radio frequency energy directly into the prostate to destroy prostate tissue, reduce constriction of the urethra, and relieve BPH symptoms. It serves patients and clinicians. Urologix, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

