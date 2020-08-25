28,488 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,767,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,348,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,622,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,111,000 after buying an additional 104,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,463,000 after buying an additional 65,789 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,745.89. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.57, for a total transaction of $245,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,906,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,283 shares of company stock worth $89,720,186. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.46.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $15.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $610.50. 734,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

