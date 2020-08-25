3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.20

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 43197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 727,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 125,617 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,601,385 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 367,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,147 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101,283 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

