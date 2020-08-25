4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.44

Shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.44 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 455484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 4Licensing from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised 4Licensing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 4Licensing from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 4Licensing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.24.

About 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

