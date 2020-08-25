559,700 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 559,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.56% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. 8,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

