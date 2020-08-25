5,674 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Home Depot comprises 0.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after buying an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura increased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

HD traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,347. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $290.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

