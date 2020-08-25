60,000 Shares in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,000. Twilio comprises approximately 2.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $52,515,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $39,760,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.51. 1,831,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.75 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.75. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.79, for a total transaction of $7,447,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,223 shares of company stock valued at $94,510,177. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.59.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

