6,304,363 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,304,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,533,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.42. 119,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,377. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.