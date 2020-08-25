64,211 Shares in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Forescout Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,309,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSCT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

NASDAQ FSCT remained flat at $$28.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,348. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forescout Technologies Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

