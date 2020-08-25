650,200 Shares in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 650,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.55% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. 608,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,485. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.44. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $52.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $94,323.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,323.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $28,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $190,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,915 shares of company stock worth $10,173,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.