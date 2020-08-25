7,419 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after buying an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,753,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after buying an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,535. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average of $194.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

