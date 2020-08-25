88,545 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 545,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,241. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.34. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.