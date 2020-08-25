AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.20.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

