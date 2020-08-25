AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of AAR worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AAR by 79.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.92 million, a PE ratio of 165.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.55. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

