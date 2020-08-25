Aave Market Capitalization Achieves $991.57 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Aave token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00006690 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX and BiteBTC. Aave has a market cap of $991.57 million and $254.94 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044435 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05566595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00050217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

LEND is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. Aave's official website is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Aave's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Alterdice, Binance, Kyber Network, HitBTC, ABCC and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

