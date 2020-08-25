Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC Preferred Shares (LON:ASIZ) Trading Down 0.5%

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC Preferred Shares (LON:ASIZ) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.03 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40). Approximately 1,236 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and a P/E ratio of -38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC Preferred Shares (LON:ASIZ)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

