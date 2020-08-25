Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0166 on Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $259,909.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Ethfinex, BitForex and HitBTC. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.63 or 0.05568118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX, YoBit, CoinBene, ZBG, HitBTC, Indodax, Kyber Network, BitForex, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, CoinPlace, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.