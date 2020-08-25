Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of AKR opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 447,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,852 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

