Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.89

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.89 and traded as high as $16.99. Acadian Timber shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 10,376 shares trading hands.

ADN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $268.16 million and a PE ratio of 41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.89.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$11.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.