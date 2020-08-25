Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $12.15 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,086 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $85,023,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 866,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $41,036,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,857 shares of company stock worth $8,727,332. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.91. 1,515,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

