Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $35.57 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 379.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,426 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 148.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.50. The stock had a trading volume of 528,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,194. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

