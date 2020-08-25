Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,164,000 after buying an additional 387,554 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,087,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,983,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,620,000 after acquiring an additional 165,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.49. The stock had a trading volume of 296,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,055. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.28 and its 200-day moving average is $272.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $330.32.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

