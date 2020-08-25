Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Entergy worth $19,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 447.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,663. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Argus raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

