Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,033,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $20.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,608.22. 2,247,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,487. The firm has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,516.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1,383.69. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,614.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

