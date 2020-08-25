Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313,339 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,375,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of D. R. Horton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $77.45.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

