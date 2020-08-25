Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 19,522 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Biogen worth $22,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,558,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.36.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.03. 1,292,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.06. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

