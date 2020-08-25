Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 30,067 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,243 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,064. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $131,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at $840,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,466 shares of company stock worth $1,687,242 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

