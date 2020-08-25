Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $281.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $289.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Argus upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

