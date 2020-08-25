Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 27,486 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,486 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.98. 3,120,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,827. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

