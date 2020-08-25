Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 424,106 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Comcast by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,732,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,520,000 after buying an additional 201,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Comcast by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 580,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. 8,412,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,151,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

