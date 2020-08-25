AdEx Hits Market Cap of $18.59 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001631 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx has a total market cap of $18.59 million and $811,392.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.63 or 0.05568118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About AdEx

ADX is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

