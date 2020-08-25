Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.80

Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and traded as high as $14.23. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 91,229 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

Get Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 56.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 967,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 350,786 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 275.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 9.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.