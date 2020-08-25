Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,778,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,321,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,311,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $236,882.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,878 shares of company stock valued at $33,083,175 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $420.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.56. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $447.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

