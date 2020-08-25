Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aecom by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 145,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Aecom by 2,034.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 871,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aecom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.