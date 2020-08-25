Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

