Aeron Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 140.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $32,347.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.86 or 0.05582181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00048359 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

